Greeks of Australia are ‘ambassadors of tourism’

The Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) in Melbourne is a priority for the Tourism Ministry, Minister Vassilis Kikilias stressed on Tuesday in an interview with newspaper Neos Kosmos in Melbourne.

He also stressed that the Greeks of Australia are the “ambassadors of tourism” there, as they can help make it known that Greece is a country “of irresistible beauty, a country where holidays acquire their true meaning.”

Referring to the outlook for the new season, Kikilias stressed that 2022 will be an extremely successful tourism year.

“My job is to work every day to increase the tourism product so that we have a better year for Greece. But in this tragic situation, with the loss of human lives, we put humanity, solidarity and our active support above all else,” the minister said.