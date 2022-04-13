the-right-time-to-invest-in-greece

“Now is the right time to come and invest in Greece,” Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis said in his message to the 23rd Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum held in New York on Monday.

Addressing entrepreneurs of Greek descent, he underlined that investors will only come to invest in Greece if they believe that they will profit from their investment.

“But now that you see others, who are not Greeks, investing in Greece, it is certainly the right time for you to come – not because you are Greeks, but because you will find opportunities in Greece and people that will help you to resolve any problems that may arise,” Georgiadis said.