ATHEX: Third day of gains for stock index

Wall Street headed higher on Tuesday straight after the announcement on the US inflation data, carrying along most European stock markets, including the Greek bourse. The benchmark at Athinon Avenue continued on its rising course for a third day in a row, only this time on a more robust daily turnover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 921.37 points, adding 0.42% to Monday’s 917.52 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.22%, ending at 2,236.01 points, but mid-caps virtually stayed put, rising just 0.01%.

The banks index slipped 0.23%, as Eurobank contracted 1.49%, Alpha parted with 0.82% and Piraeus eased 0.37%, while National advanced 2.19%. Terna Energy jumped 4.04%, Motor Oil augmented 3.72%, Lamda Development earned 3.42%, Ellaktor grew 3.01% and GEK Terna collected 2.91%, as Quest Holdings gave up 2.67%.

In total 39 stocks recorded gains, 59 sustained losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 92.8 million euros, up from Monday’s €69.5 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.39% to 67.47 points.