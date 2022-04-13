ATHEX: Index rises despite day of mixed trade

Turnover reverted to lower levels, while Thursday will be the last day of trading ahead of the four-day recess due to the closure of Western markets for Easter.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 924.20 points, adding 0.31% to Tuesday’s 921.37 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.34%, ending at 2,243.65 points.

The banks index contracted 0.12%, as National dropped 0.97%, Eurobank eased 0.14% and Piraeus slipped 0.07%, while Alpha advanced 0.64%. Ellaktor soared 5.69%, Lamda Development augmented 2.69% and PPC grew 2.51%, as Sarantis parted with 2.47% and Jumbo lost 2.15%.

In total 48 stocks posted gains, 56 reported losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 71.6 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €92.8 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.89% to close at 68.07 points.