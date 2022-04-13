ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Index rises despite day of mixed trade

athex-index-rises-despite-day-of-mixed-trade

Turnover reverted to lower levels, while Thursday will be the last day of trading ahead of the four-day recess due to the closure of Western markets for Easter.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 924.20 points, adding 0.31% to Tuesday’s 921.37 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.34%, ending at 2,243.65 points.

The banks index contracted 0.12%, as National dropped 0.97%, Eurobank eased 0.14% and Piraeus slipped 0.07%, while Alpha advanced 0.64%. Ellaktor soared 5.69%, Lamda Development augmented 2.69% and PPC grew 2.51%, as Sarantis parted with 2.47% and Jumbo lost 2.15%.

In total 48 stocks posted gains, 56 reported losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 71.6 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €92.8 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.89% to close at 68.07 points.

Stocks
READ MORE
athex-third-day-of-gains-for-stock-index
STOCKS

ATHEX: Third day of gains for stock index

athex-three-factors-send-bourse-index-higher
STOCKS

ATHEX: Three factors send bourse index higher

athex-greek-stock-index-cracks-900-points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Greek stock index cracks 900 points

athex-stock-rise-contained-by-close
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock rise contained by close

athex-uncertainty-has-market-in-decline
STOCKS

ATHEX: Uncertainty has market in decline

athex-local-stocks-fail-to-clear-900-points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Local stocks fail to clear 900 points