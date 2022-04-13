startups-take-center-stage-at-posidonia

A significant number of marine industry-focused tech startups from around the world will showcase their solutions and platforms during Posidonia 2022, to be held at Athens’ Metropolitan Expo Center on June 6-10.

Online marketplaces designed to bridge the gap between marine service suppliers, shipowners, managers and developers of innovative solutions promising to help the industry achieve decarbonization goals and solve just about any issue they may encounter will converge on the exhibition floor of the world’s most prestigious shipping event to educate the industry on the latest technological developments and promote their solutions.

“Groundbreaking innovations backed up by cutting-edge technologies which are set to transform shipping will be on full display in great numbers this June as the race towards the digitization of the marine sector is well under way in a market which experts estimate to be worth $345 billion by 2030,” says Theodore Vokos, managing director of Posidonia Exhibitions SA.

Market forces are driving owner and operator interest in the accelerated adoption of new technologies that improve competitiveness and fuel efficiency.