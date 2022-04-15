olp-posts-record-high-results

Despite the financial impact of the pandemic, Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) achieved a significant annual turnover increase in 2021, recording the highest level of profitability in its history, according to its financial results for last year released on Thursday.

Continuous investment in modernizing and upgrading the port, alongside a systematic approach in its business operations have led to even stronger performance in all areas of port activities.

Annual turnover amounted to 154.2 million euros, profit before taxes to €49.2 million and profit after taxes to €36.8 million.

The proposed dividend per share amounted to €0.63, up by 57.5% compared to 2020.

There was a significant increase in 2021 in Container Terminal, Car Terminal and Ship Repair business, alongside the recovery of the Cruise Terminal.