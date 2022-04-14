ATHEX: Bourse ends week with 1.4% growth

The Greek bourse got the weekend off to an early start on Thursday with some profit taking that took the benchmark lower, but without any major concerns. Banks underperformed, while turnover showed more resilience than expected.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 918.96 points, shedding 0.57% from Wednesday’s 924.20 points. Compared to the previous week’s closing, it advanced 1.40%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.72%, ending at 2,227.50 points, and the banks index declined 1.49%. PPC fell 3.26%, Eurobank dropped 3.08% and Lamda Development parted with 1.72%, but Mytilineos expanded 2.85%, Ellaktor grew 2.21%, Viohalco grabbed 1.83% and Aegean Air rose 1.68%.

In total 47 stocks secured gains, 53 sustained losses and 19 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 71.3 million euros, just below Wednesday’s €71.6 million.

The Greek stock market will remain closed on Friday and Monday, in line with most European bourses that will not open because of their Easter holidays.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.56% to 68.45 points.