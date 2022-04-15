interest-in-kaiafas-complex-puts-off-deadline-for-proposals

The deadline for the submission of investor interest in and proposals for the utilization of the Kaiafas spa and lake, partly or entirely, has been extended till May 20, the Hellenic Public Properties Company (ETAD) announced on Thursday.

The tourism complex is on a plot of 5.21 square kilometers at Ilia in the western Peloponnese, with spa facilities, a lake and a multitude of accommodation establishments.

ETAD attributed the extension to the deadline for the tender proclaimed in January this year to the major interest informally expressed by investors, who have asked for more time to prepare their proposals for submission.