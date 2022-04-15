tourism-season-gets-under-way-earlier-than-ever

“The tourism season has started earlier than ever and we at the Tourism Ministry are working every day to enlarge it, in terms of both quantity and quality,” Minister Vassilis Kikilias told Fortune magazine.

Referring to the US market, Kikilias underlined that “the Americans are what we call ‘high spenders’ and together with the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) we are intensifying our efforts in this important market, which, as it appears, are bearing fruit.”

On the good results in the cruise sector, he said that it was a strategic choice, underlining that from February 2023, Royal Caribbean will start winter cruises, which will promote the less popular tourism period, particularly for the US market.