Deepening trade and investment relations with India

Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis and India’s visiting Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel signed a protocol in Athens on Friday, following the Greece-India Joint Economic Committee’s 8th Session.

Also, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between Enterprise Greece and India’s respective body, Invest in India. Both ministers referred to the excellent level of bilateral relations.

They addressed prospects for further strengthening relations in trade and investment, energy and RES, transport and tourism. Enhancing trade in food, medicine and construction materials was also discussed. 

