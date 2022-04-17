universal-marine-supplies-returning-to-posidonia

For marine spare parts and freight forwarding specialist Universal Marine Supplies, Posidonia has become an integral part of its marketing activity during the last few years and it is now gearing up for its third straight participation.

During the two previous events, the company benefited from networking opportunities that led to long-lasting business relationships, access to valuable insights and a platform that has enabled it to expand its reach among maritime executives.

The only Greek trading house with a physical presence in both Japan and the United Kingdom, Universal Marine Supplies plans to showcase its range of services, depth of networking and international identity to engage in new partnerships and ventures.

“Posidonia will be once again an opportunity for the maritime community to come together and define what tomorrow will look like for the industry. I am confident that the momentum that exhibitions bring to the table will continue,” said Tasos Lyras, founder and CEO.

“I am very pleased to be returning to Posidonia at a time when the maritime community is ready to meet in person and my hopes are that what has traditionally been a pillar among international events, will once again provide a platform to network, grow and generate commercial value,” he added in an announcement.