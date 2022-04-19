Aegean offers 1 mln seats from France

Greece is the most important destination for TUI France, and Aegean Airlines is a key partner for the French subsidiary of Europe’s biggest tour operator.

The Greek carrier has already completed 20 years of cooperation with TUI France, which this year is setting its bar high, with the aim of bringing 100,000 French customers to Greece, as its CEO Dirk Van Holsbeke told a special event for that 20-year anniversary last Friday.

“Aegean represents 41% of our seat availability to Greece, constituting the third most important air partner of ours,” said the TUI France official. “Our partnership with Aegean began in 2002, through the name ‘Marmara’ performing charter flights to Athens and Iraklio. We became then the first tour operator in Greece to have scheduled flights to Greece on a large scale,” he added.

The French market is very important for Aegean, which this year is offering 1 million seats to Greece, up 10% compared to 2019. Since 2002 the carrier has through the partnership with TUI France brought 3 million tourists over, and now offers 95 flights per week linking 10 French airports with seven Greek destinations, Aegean CEO Dimitris Gerogiannis stated.