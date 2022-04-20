ECONOMY COASTAL SHIPPING

More ferry routes get state subsidy, under strict conditions

The Greek Council of Coastal Shipping approved subsidies for three new ship schedules to out-of-the-way islands and for two amended ones on Tuesday.

The new round-trip lines are as follows, with requirements for contracted ferries to run throughout the summer:

  • Tilos-Kos (Kardamena)
  • Corfu-Diapontian Islands (Erikoussa, Mathraki, Othoni at Avlaki port)
  • Rhodes-Halki-Karpathos-Kassos-Sitia

The committee also approved the amended subsidized routes of:

  • Thessaloniki-Skiathos-Skopelos-Alonissos
  • Agia Kyriaki-Trikeri island-Volos

There are specific requirements for ferry sizes and capacity.

