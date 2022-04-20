More ferry routes get state subsidy, under strict conditions
The Greek Council of Coastal Shipping approved subsidies for three new ship schedules to out-of-the-way islands and for two amended ones on Tuesday.
The new round-trip lines are as follows, with requirements for contracted ferries to run throughout the summer:
- Tilos-Kos (Kardamena)
- Corfu-Diapontian Islands (Erikoussa, Mathraki, Othoni at Avlaki port)
- Rhodes-Halki-Karpathos-Kassos-Sitia
The committee also approved the amended subsidized routes of:
- Thessaloniki-Skiathos-Skopelos-Alonissos
- Agia Kyriaki-Trikeri island-Volos
There are specific requirements for ferry sizes and capacity.