More ferry routes get state subsidy, under strict conditions

The Greek Council of Coastal Shipping approved subsidies for three new ship schedules to out-of-the-way islands and for two amended ones on Tuesday.

The new round-trip lines are as follows, with requirements for contracted ferries to run throughout the summer:

Tilos-Kos (Kardamena)

Corfu-Diapontian Islands (Erikoussa, Mathraki, Othoni at Avlaki port)

Rhodes-Halki-Karpathos-Kassos-Sitia

The committee also approved the amended subsidized routes of:

Thessaloniki-Skiathos-Skopelos-Alonissos

Agia Kyriaki-Trikeri island-Volos

There are specific requirements for ferry sizes and capacity.