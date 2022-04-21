Altanlar to introduce new Netherlands office at Posidonia

Turkey’s Altanlar Marine Safety is making its first-ever Posidonia appearance as an exhibitor this year, on June 6-10 at the Metropolitan Expo center next to Athens Airport, in order to introduce its new office in the Netherlands and promote its worldwide capabilities.

“We have already opened our new office in the Netherlands and will soon expand to more ports. Piraeus is in our plans for the coming months,” said Captain Cagatay Altan, owner and general director.

“Another reason we wish to participate in Posidonia 2022 is to be informed about the latest developments and technologies emerging in our industry. We hope that through discussions the right and appropriate actions for the good of the shipping industry will come about. We are very excited and happy to take part in this world fair, which is a milestone for shipping.”