US Congress members meet with Greek ministers

Members of the Energy and Commerce Committee of the US House of Representatives came to Athens this week, led by the committee chair, Congressman Frank Pallone Jr, and met with Greek ministers to discuss the new state of affairs in the global economy and energy markets following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the Greek-US strategic relationship in all areas.

On Tuesday they met Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas, who briefed them on the government’s plan for ensuring an adequate energy supply if the natural gas supply from Russia is interrupted and the increase in the capacity of the Revithoussa Liquified Natural Gas Terminal.

Skrekas expressed his belief that the green energy transition will be accelerated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as Europe strives to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels and due to the lower cost of power from renewables.

Then, on Wednesday, they visited Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his deputy, Kostas Fragogiannis, discussing not only bilateral relations and cooperation, but also energy issues in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to a tweet by the Foreign Ministry.