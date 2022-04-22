Lalizas to show latest products at Posidonia

Lalizas SA, a manufacturer of maritime lifesaving equipment, is planning to celebrate its 40th anniversary during its 11th Posidonia outing this summer, as the fair is taking place on June 6-10 at the Metropolitan Expo center next to Athens Airport.

“Following a four-year hiatus from Posidonia, because of Covid, we are more than happy to be part of this landmark event, especially as this year marks our 40th anniversary in the industry. It will be our great pleasure to celebrate our history and development at the heart of the shipping industry,” said Iasonas Lalizas, marketing and communications manager.

Lalizas SA will introduce a great number of ongoing projects during Posidonia 2022, and it will showcase one of its latest products, the Fast & Independent Liferaft Exchange (F&I), which was launched last year.

F&I manages life raft compliance (through exchange) at the world’s key ports as a managed service for a single fixed fee, without the need of a contract and with no single OEM brand restriction.