Registered jobless down 3.42% year-on-year

Registered unemployment fell 1.54% in March to 1,092,509 from 1,109,641 in February 2022, and dropped 3.42% compared with March 2021 (1,131,228), the Manpower Employment Organization (OAED) said on Wednesday.

The number of registered unemployed people seeking work totaled 1,084,688 in March, of whom 51.76% were long-term unemployed.

Men accounted for 36% and women for 64% of registered unemployed.

The number of registered unemployed people not seeking work was 7,821 in March, of whom 37.27% were men and 62.73% women.

The number of jobless people receiving unemployment benefits totaled 162,857 in March.