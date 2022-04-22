EU-harmonized inflation at 8% in March

Greece had the eighth highest European Union-harmonized inflation in the eurozone last month, amounting to 8%, according to the definitive figures released by Eurostat on Thursday.

This compares with the national consumer price index of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) that amounted to 8.9% in March, while the April data are expected on May 10. A sign of the rate’s amount will come from Eurostat’s provisional estimates for this month in the eurozone on April 29. In March the euro area had an inflation rate of 7.4%, while throughout the EU prices rose 7.8% year-on-year.

Meanwhile ELSTAT announced on Thursday that in the final quarter of 2021 Greek households enjoyed a considerable increase in their disposable income: That reached 31.05 billion euros, which was 7% higher than the €29.01 billion estimated in the October-December 2020 period.

ELSTAT also estimated that the final consumer spending of households and non-profit foundations expanded 17.2% year-on-year in October-December 2021 compared to a year earlier, reaching €33.8 billion – though the comparison is made with a quarter in 2020 that included eight weeks of lockdown.