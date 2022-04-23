‘New Opportunities & Challenges’ Shipping Forum

Capital Link is organizing its 12th Annual Greek Shipping Forum on Thursday, May 5.

The event, titled “New Opportunities & Challenges,” will take place at the Grand Hyatt Athens from 9 a.m. to 5.20 p.m.

The keynote speaker will be Shipping and Island Policy Minister Ioannis Plakiotakis.

This year’s Capital Link Greek Shipping Leadership Award will be awarded to Simeon P. Palios of Diana Shipping, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the shipping industry.

For more information, visit www.capitallink.com.