Marine tech startups eye Posidonia fair

A long list of marine industry-focused tech startups from around the world will be showcasing their solutions and platforms during this year’s Posidonia, returning to conventional form at the Metropolitan Expo center on June 6-10 after its 2020 absence due to the pandemic.

Bid2board is just one of the solutions that will be showcased at Posidonia 2022. Leveraging the power of data management, the startup helps ship managers enjoy time-efficient, simple and organized technical service arrangements, and service suppliers gain increased visibility and improved workflows from inquiry receipt until the execution of service.

“The automated process and data provided during the bidding process allows our customers to have insights into the competition and improve their offers while reducing the time spent on service arrangements in a transparent and controlled manner,” said Andreas-Minos Zompanakis, chief executive officer: “Posidonia is a great place for us to demonstrate our technology in front of a targeted and influential audience from the global maritime community.”

Digital front-runner Dualog is preparing to showcase its solutions with the purpose of bringing ship and shore closer. From being the very first enabler of maritime email messaging for fishing vessels operating on the edge of the polar ice fields, Dualog now continuously develops new innovations at sea. “Our customers are looking to enable the integrated ship in their business strategy,” said the company’s chief commercial officer, Silje Moan, adding that “with more than 5,000 vessels in our client portfolio, we plan to leverage our Posidonia presence to further reinforce our reputation as the creator of purpose-built email, data transfer, internet management, and cybersecurity solutions for the shipping industry.”

Shipping 4.0 is the motto of KeelX, another exhibitor at Posidonia, where it plans to offer free demos to exhibitors who pre-book appointments. The independent maritime tech group spun out of Lemissoler Group in 2020 is on a quest to accelerate the maritime industry’s adoption of digital technologies.

“Our brands are designed for ashore and onboard use, with a special focus on integrating AI with SaaS [software as a service], fleet performance monitoring tools, on-demand crew training and robotics,” said Aristos Philis, the company’s CEO.