ECONOMY

Platform for fuel pass exceeds 64,000 applications

Tax payers responded to the offer of a subsidy for fuel consumption during the months of April, May and June 2022, with 64,000 applications submitted by Tuesday afternoon through vouchers.gov.gr platform for the Fuel Pass.

Approximately 37,500 applications ask that the sums be paid into a bank account via an iban number, while 26,500 applications opt for the digital e-card.

The amount of the subsidy ranges from 30 to 50 euros, depending on the type of vehicle and the place of residence of the beneficiary, while the platform will be opened gradually, depending on the last digit of the tax identification number (AFM) of each applicant.

Energy
