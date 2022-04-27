Internaftiki to unveil new products and services at Posidonia

Internaftiki, a Piraeus-based trader of marine and industrial products and marine service provider, will use its 11th Posidonia participation in June to unveil new products and services targeting the shipping and yachting sectors.

The company will also reveal expansion plan details regarding a recent agreement and establishment of the Greek branch office for Zenith Marinetech, a marine engineering company specializing in design, maintenance, service and after-sales support of marine cranes.

Chief Executive Officer Nikolas Skarpidis said, “Following a three-year period during which we focused on digital marketing and online sales tactics, we are looking forward to our upcoming presence at Posidonia, where we plan to have direct access to Greek and international shipowners and marine sector buyers.”

Posidonia is taking place on June 6-10 at the Metropolitan Expo venue, next to Athens Airport.