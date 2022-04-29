Digitization project for decades-old air photographs

The Information Society and the National Defense Ministry have launched a tender for the digitalization of some 380,000 air photos from around the country dating back to as early as 1938.

The 10.8-million-euro project will assist the process for the identification of even the smallest properties on the ground and for the drafting of studies attached to major investments and construction projects.

This precious archive material, belonging to the Hellenic Military Geographical Service (GYS), will therefore be preserved and restored, a process that will have to be completed within two years from the signing of the concession contract.