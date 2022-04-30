Municipal services via Gov.gr

All municipal authorities in Greece will soon be able to offer digital services to their citizens, through the state’s Gov.gr portal. The aim is to have a single digital means of communication between citizens and local authorities and to create a new generation of single-form municipal online services.

At this initial stage there are three municipal services offered online via Gov.gr:

– The issue of municipal competence certificates, with the need for physical signatures and stamps; these certificates are valid in both physical and digital form, toward public administration and for production at private entities.

– The acceptance and processing of applications by citizens on Gov.gr, starting with the certification of the main residence.

– Searching for and issuing various certificates necessary for municipal procedures, supplied by Gov.gr.

So far there are 28 municipal authorities that offer services online via Gov.gr, including those of Piraeus, Iraklio, Corinth, Pyrgos, Livadia, Agrinio, Elefsina, Ierapetra, Xanthi, Palaio Faliro and Drama. In the next few days another 46 municipal authorities will join the system, having already applied to do to, while Gov.gr has already prepared infrastructure and applications for all 322 local authorities in Greece.

Palaio Faliro City Hall hosted a demonstration on Thursday of the issue of municipal competence certificates, attended by Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and other government and local authority officials.

A joint statement by the ministries of the Interior and of Digital Governance, and the Central Union of Greek Municipalities noted that the municipal services on Gov.gr constitute the second horizontal application offered to local authorities, after the online appointments service on myDimos.Live.gov.gr, where citizens choose the service they wish to have either through physical presence, by telephone or via teleconference.

It follows the digitalization in the last two years of municipal services concerning the issue of various certificates (birth, marriage, death etc).

Deputy Digital Governance Minister Thodoros Livanios said the ministry will invite municipalities to participate in the financing of smart cities and the development of 2,600 Wi-Fi spots.