INSB’s diversified offering to go on display at Posidonia

As a ship classification society and an impartial third-party certification organization with four decades of presence in the global maritime domain, INSB Class plans to leverage its fourth Posidonia participation this summer, on June 6-10, in order to create stakeholder awareness about its developing capabilities and array of services for the yachting and offshore segments.

“Besides traditional blue shipping, INSB Class has been enjoying a growing preference and acceptability from the yachting and offshore segments and it is amongst our aims to showcase how we assist operators in addressing their compliance challenges through professional and competitive services,” said Pantelis Chinakis, president and managing director at INSB Class.

He added, “As the international marine industry continues to adapt to a changing global landscape, INSB Class is especially happy to return to Posidonia, an event which has historically drawn the attention of the global shipping community.”