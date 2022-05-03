TV content providers vie for suscribers

The supply in Greece of over-the-top (OTT) audiovisual content that requires internet connectivity and an active subscription is constantly growing.

Disney Plus and HBO – the subscription-based platforms of Walt Disney and Warner Media respectively – are about to launch their services in Greece too. Telecom and media conglomerate United Group, which currently owns Nova and Wind Hellas, is preparing its upcoming moves in the field of original content on EON TV, as well as preparing the Nova-Wind merger.

The traditional market leader in pay TV, Cosmote, which has both a satellite and a streaming service, is being bolstered with original shows, as is rival Vodafone TV. Terrestrial service provider Antenna has also just launched a subscription service online named ANT1+.

Furthermore Netflix, despite the various problems it has run into, is seeking to expand its subscription base in Greece, but faces competition from Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime.

In total it is estimated that at least 1.5 million people in Greece pay for access to audiovisual content.