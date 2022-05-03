ECONOMY BUSINESS

TV content providers vie for suscribers

TV content providers vie for suscribers

The supply in Greece of over-the-top (OTT) audiovisual content that requires internet connectivity and an active subscription is constantly growing.

Disney Plus and HBO – the subscription-based platforms of Walt Disney and Warner Media respectively – are about to launch their services in Greece too. Telecom and media conglomerate United Group, which currently owns Nova and Wind Hellas, is preparing its upcoming moves in the field of original content on EON TV, as well as preparing the Nova-Wind merger.

The traditional market leader in pay TV, Cosmote, which has both a satellite and a streaming service, is being bolstered with original shows, as is rival Vodafone TV. Terrestrial service provider Antenna has also just launched a subscription service online named ANT1+.

Furthermore Netflix, despite the various problems it has run into, is seeking to expand its subscription base in Greece, but faces competition from Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime.

In total it is estimated that at least 1.5 million people in Greece pay for access to audiovisual content.

Business
READ MORE
FSRU launch attracts keen regional interest
ENERGY

FSRU launch attracts keen regional interest

Avax to sell electricity arm
BUSINESS

Avax to sell electricity arm

Internaftiki to unveil new products and services at Posidonia
ECONOMY

Internaftiki to unveil new products and services at Posidonia

Greek-made smart containers
BUSINESS

Greek-made smart containers

Marine tech startups eye Posidonia fair
ECONOMY

Marine tech startups eye Posidonia fair

An ‘alphabet soup’ of acronyms and opportunity for Greece
PETER GASSMANN

An ‘alphabet soup’ of acronyms and opportunity for Greece