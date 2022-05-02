Greek and Turkish Cypriots march together on May Day

Greek- and Turkish-Cypriot trade unionists joined forces on Sunday in celebrating Labor Day for the first time after two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of trade unions from the two estranged communities of Cyprus gathered on a soccer field in the buffer zone separating the Greek and Turkish sectors of the split capital Nicosia to hear Labor Day speeches.

They later marched some distance along the medieval Venetian Wall around old Nicosia and through central streets in the Turkish-Cypriot sector of the capital. [Xinhua]