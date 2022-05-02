ECONOMY

Greek and Turkish Cypriots march together on May Day

Greek- and Turkish-Cypriot trade unionists joined forces on Sunday in celebrating Labor Day for the first time after two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of trade unions from the two estranged communities of Cyprus gathered on a soccer field in the buffer zone separating the Greek and Turkish sectors of the split capital Nicosia to hear Labor Day speeches.

They later marched some distance along the medieval Venetian Wall around old Nicosia and through central streets in the Turkish-Cypriot sector of the capital. [Xinhua]

Cyprus Employment
READ MORE
Cyprus crackdown on undeclared labor
EMPLOYMENT

Cyprus crackdown on undeclared labor

Cypriot state schemes for the jobless
ECONOMY

Cypriot state schemes for the jobless

Cyprus jobless rate up to 8.4% in Q2
ECONOMY

Cyprus jobless rate up to 8.4% in Q2

Cyprus air arrivals soar during March
TOURISM

Cyprus air arrivals soar during March

Cyprus exports rise 42% in January
ECONOMY

Cyprus exports rise 42% in January

Hotels in Cyprus hope for improved season
TOURISM

Hotels in Cyprus hope for improved season