ATHEX: Post-dated drop hits local bourse

The Greek bourse suffered the drop stock markets abroad had experienced with a day’s delay, as Athinon Avenue had been closed to mark May Day on Monday. The drop was steeper for most of the day, but in the end the benchmark salvaged the 900-point mark, with the increased turnover leaving no doubt as to market concerns about the course of the war and the energy crisis.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 900.45 points, shedding 2.38% from Friday’s 922.43 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 2.44%, ending at 2,182.04 points.

The banks index declined 3.17%, as Eurobank slumped 4.14%, National sank 3.27% and Alpha lost 2.21%. Quest Holdings plunged 6.30%, Viohalco fell 5.36%, Lamda Development parted with 4.38% and PPC conceded 4.18%, while Ellaktor improved 4.11% and Sarantis rose 1.38%.

In total 17 stocks reported gains, 91 sustained losses and 10 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 110 million euros, up from last Friday’s €77.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.27% to close at 69.13 points.