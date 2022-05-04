ECONOMY

Electricity rates in Greece lower than EU average in April

Electricity rates in Greece lower than EU average in April

Greece is ranked 20th out of 33 European countries in terms of electricity rates, according to data from the monthly Household Energy Price Index (HEPI) survey on retail electricity prices in European countries.

The survey is being conducted by the energy regulators of Austria and Hungary and the company Vaasa ETT.

Despite the large increases that have occurred recently due to the international crisis, the average consumer price for electricity in Greece (Athens) was at 21.04 cents per kilowatt-hour in April compared to the 27.48 average in the 27 EU member-states.

The report shows that the price in Greece decreased by 11% last month due to the higher subsidy from the state.

Energy
READ MORE
Cyprus to export natural gas by 2026, energy minister says
ECONOMY

Cyprus to export natural gas by 2026, energy minister says

Greece becoming Europe energy gateway
ECONOMY

Greece becoming Europe energy gateway

EU prepares Russian oil sanctions, warns against ruble gas payments
ECONOMY

EU prepares Russian oil sanctions, warns against ruble gas payments

Michel to attend launch of Alexandroupoli FSRU
ECONOMY

Michel to attend launch of Alexandroupoli FSRU

PPC rating upgrade by Standard & Poor’s
ECONOMY

PPC rating upgrade by Standard & Poor’s

Greece seeks common EU line
ENERGY

Greece seeks common EU line