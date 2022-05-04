Electricity rates in Greece lower than EU average in April

Greece is ranked 20th out of 33 European countries in terms of electricity rates, according to data from the monthly Household Energy Price Index (HEPI) survey on retail electricity prices in European countries.

The survey is being conducted by the energy regulators of Austria and Hungary and the company Vaasa ETT.

Despite the large increases that have occurred recently due to the international crisis, the average consumer price for electricity in Greece (Athens) was at 21.04 cents per kilowatt-hour in April compared to the 27.48 average in the 27 EU member-states.

The report shows that the price in Greece decreased by 11% last month due to the higher subsidy from the state.