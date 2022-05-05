Kikilias promotes Greece in Romania
Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias began a two-day visit to Romania on Wednesday to hold a series of meetings with tour operators, politicians and representatives of the business world.
Kikilias met on Wednesday with tour operators as well as members of the Greece-Romania Friendship Group.
He was also to have a working lunch with Romania’s Deputy Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism Rus Lucian Ioan and a working dinner with a delegation of the Federation of Tour Operators of Romania.
On Thursday Kikilias will give a series of interviews to Romanian TV channels and hold a press conference with the representatives of the country’s media.
In the afternoon he will go to the Hellenic-Romanian Chamber of Commerce, where he will meet with representatives of Greek businessmen in Romania.