ECONOMY

Kikilias promotes Greece in Romania

Kikilias promotes Greece in Romania
The much anticipated start to the tourist season has been pushed back to late March, while real tourist inflows are not expected to start until May. [EPA]

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias began a two-day visit to Romania on Wednesday to hold a series of meetings with tour operators, politicians and representatives of the business world.

Kikilias met on Wednesday with tour operators as well as members of the Greece-Romania Friendship Group.

He was also to have a working lunch with Romania’s Deputy Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism Rus Lucian Ioan and a working dinner with a delegation of the Federation of Tour Operators of Romania.

On Thursday Kikilias will give a series of interviews to Romanian TV channels and hold a press conference with the representatives of the country’s media.

In the afternoon he will go to the Hellenic-Romanian Chamber of Commerce, where he will meet with representatives of Greek businessmen in Romania.

Tourism
READ MORE
Kimolos to host sustainable tourism event
ECONOMY

Kimolos to host sustainable tourism event

Aegean Air extends service linking Athens with Paphos
ECONOMY

Aegean Air extends service linking Athens with Paphos

Focusing on incoming US tourism
KIKILIAS

Focusing on incoming US tourism

Hotel offers true iconic experience of Santorini
TOURISM

Hotel offers true iconic experience of Santorini

Tourism minister announces new travel links with US
ECONOMY

Tourism minister announces new travel links with US

Cyprus air arrivals soar during March
TOURISM

Cyprus air arrivals soar during March