ECONOMY ECONOMY

Extensions and bonuses to keep construction projects alive

Extensions and bonuses to keep construction projects alive

The Infrastructure Ministry is resorting to institutional as well as practical interventions to save public works that appeared doomed, especially medium-sized and minor projects facing problems due to the hikes in the prices of materials.

The ministry announced it will grant an extension of up to six months to any contractors who request it, and offer a bonus to any contractors that complete their projects without an extension.

It will also offer to pay for the going cost of materials such as PVC and polyethylene, and again revise the price coefficient for a series of materials compared to the final quarter of last year, in a bid to match market rates.

Economy
READ MORE
IOBE: Greek-German economic ties strengthened in 2020-2021
ECONOMY

IOBE: Greek-German economic ties strengthened in 2020-2021

Inflation strikes major blow
ECONOMY

Inflation strikes major blow

Cyprus FinMin warns EU economy in for rocky ride
ECONOMY

Cyprus FinMin warns EU economy in for rocky ride

Watchdog starved of officials
ECONOMY

Watchdog starved of officials

Support measures worth 4.34 billion euros this year
ECONOMY

Support measures worth 4.34 billion euros this year

Sachs to talk at 10th Regional Growth Conference
ECONOMY

Sachs to talk at 10th Regional Growth Conference