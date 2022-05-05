ECONOMY

Eight in running for Attiki Odos motorway concession

Eight in running for Attiki Odos motorway concession

Eight companies and consortiums are interested in bidding for the concession to run the Attiki Odos, the main motorway around Athens, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) announced on Thursday.

The concession agreement for one of the most important road infrastructures in Greece extends for 25 years.

Current motorway concessionaire Aktor Concessions and Avax are joining French group Ardian in a consortium while local construction group GEK Terna is participating in a consortium with the First Sentier investment fund FS ARK HOLDCO.

Other contenders are Abertis Infraestructuras, a consortium of Macquarie Asset Management Motorway Holdings and Fincop Infrastructure, a consortium comprising Vauban, DIF and EGIS; Gruppo Fininc–Inc; a consortium of Vinci Highways, Vinci Concessions, Mytilineos and Mobility Partner; and a consortium made up of Brisa–Auto Estradas de Portugal and Rubicone Bidco.

Transport Privatizations
READ MORE
High-speed rail link across north to be tendered out
ECONOMY

High-speed rail link across north to be tendered out

Four consortiums to fight it out for Attiki Odos
PRIVATIZATION

Four consortiums to fight it out for Attiki Odos

HFSF pathway out of banks
BANKING

HFSF pathway out of banks

Interest in Kaiafas complex puts off deadline for proposals
PRIVATIZATION

Interest in Kaiafas complex puts off deadline for proposals

Further delays to the privatization of state mining company Larco
PRIVATIZATION

Further delays to the privatization of state mining company Larco

OLP says it’s open to changes
ECONOMY

OLP says it’s open to changes