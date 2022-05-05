Eight in running for Attiki Odos motorway concession

Eight companies and consortiums are interested in bidding for the concession to run the Attiki Odos, the main motorway around Athens, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) announced on Thursday.

The concession agreement for one of the most important road infrastructures in Greece extends for 25 years.

Current motorway concessionaire Aktor Concessions and Avax are joining French group Ardian in a consortium while local construction group GEK Terna is participating in a consortium with the First Sentier investment fund FS ARK HOLDCO.

Other contenders are Abertis Infraestructuras, a consortium of Macquarie Asset Management Motorway Holdings and Fincop Infrastructure, a consortium comprising Vauban, DIF and EGIS; Gruppo Fininc–Inc; a consortium of Vinci Highways, Vinci Concessions, Mytilineos and Mobility Partner; and a consortium made up of Brisa–Auto Estradas de Portugal and Rubicone Bidco.