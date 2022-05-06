Kalamata and Kefalonia among world’s most scenic locations for driving

The DiscoverCars.com vehicle rental website has asked over 140,000 visitors to rate driving in different cities and regions around the world to create a list of the best scenic locations for 2022, and Kalamata and Kefalonia found themselves in the top 10.

The Peloponnesian city came in sixth in spontaneous responses by those polled, while the Ionian island was eighth. Ivalo in Finland topped the list, followed by Inverness in Scotland, and the Seychelles.

In the previous such survey conducted by DiscoverCars before the pandemic and published in 2019, Kefalonia had ranked fourth.