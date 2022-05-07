Gov’t signs first contract under Greece 2.0

Greek authorities on Friday signed a contract for the Gov-ERP project, the first project included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Greece 2.0), designed to promote the digital transformation of the country.

The project, worth 51-52 million euros, was signed between the Information Society, an agency supervised by the Digital Governance Ministry, the Finance Ministry’s General Secretariat of Fiscal Policy and the General Secretariat of Information Systems for Public Administration.

Gov-ERP is an landmark project for public administration in Greece.

More specifically, it is designed to become a new digital tool for the complete upgrading of the Greek state’s financial and fiscal management system.

It was the first project to be included in Greece 2.0 and will be one of the first to be implemented.

The project will be able to record all public money flows, speed up payments by the central administration, make immediate correct assessments of the country’s credit capacity, and improve procedures on drafting, executing and monitoring the state budget, converging Greek financial reporting standards with other international ratings.