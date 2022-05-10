Ready to build back better at Posidonia

Assurance, testing, inspection and certification services specialist Intertek says that in-person events are a prerequisite to business growth and that’s why it is relentlessly preparing for its sixth Posidonia participation next month.

“Intertek is proud to participate in this flagship event in one of the world’s most important marine markets. We very much look forward to meeting old friends again and also making new connections, to explore how our services can help clients fulfill their assurance, testing, inspection and certification strategies. Following a challenging pandemic, we are building back ever better in partnership with Posidonia,” said spokesperson Maurice O’Donoghue.

The Posidonia 2022 shipping fair is taking place on June 6-10 at the Metropolitan Expo center, next to Athens International Airport.