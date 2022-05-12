GasLog picked for Revithoussa LNG FSU

The Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator (DESFA) on Tuesday announced a decision to award the contract for the lease of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating storage unit (FSU) in Revithoussa, an islet west of Athens, to GasLog for a period of 12 months, according to sources.

The Revithoussa LNG storage facility is part of a national plan to ensure Greece’s energy supplies in case of a decision to ban Russian gas imports.

The tender, the sources said, was conducted through SSY Gas for DESFA.

The addition of the FSU will significantly upgrade the storage facility of the Revithoussa LNG terminal.