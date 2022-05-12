ATHEX: Banks suffer losses for a 12th session

Pressure returned to Greek stocks on Thursday, sending the benchmark to lows unseen since March 24, as interest rate hikes are now taken for granted and the local market is awaiting the shifts in the composition of the MSCI stock indexes. The banks index recorded a new 10-year record in posting a 12th consecutive southbound session.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 846.46 points, shedding 1.88% from Wednesday’s 862.66 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.94%, ending at 2,031.99 points.

The banks index slumped 4.33%, as Alpha sank 5.36%, Piraeus conceded 4%, National parted with 3.90% and Eurobank shrank 3.88%.

Among the other blue chips, Sarantis plunged 5.80%, Lamda Development dropped 5.72% and ElvalHalcor gave up 4.96%, but Coca-Cola HBC managed to contain the main index’s drop with its considerable 4.87% advance.

In total 11 stocks collected gains, 98 counted losses and 13 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 101.5 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €85.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.25% to close at 68.26 points.