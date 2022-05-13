ΑΤΗΕΧ: Stock index offsets all weekly losses

The shift inthe MSCI indexes, the suppressed demand for bank stocks after 12 days of decline, and the positive corporate results released in the last couple of days created a strongly positive atmosphere at Athinon Avenue on Friday, leading to a significant rebound for the benchmark that offset all of the week’s losses.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 867.03 points, adding 2.43% to Thursday’s 846.46 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 0.03%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.37%, ending at 2,080.18 points, and the banks index snapped its 12-session losing streak to advance 2.70%.

Mytilineos and National Bank earned 3.11% and 1.97% respectively since they will enter the MSCI Greece Standard Index as of June. Terna Energy jumped 8.49%, Coca-Cola HBC grew 5.61% and Motor Oil collected 4.06%.

In total 75 stocks registered gains, 31 suffered losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 119.5 million euros, up from Thursday’s €101.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.10% to close at 68.19 points.