Digital transformation project for local administrations

The Ministry of Digital Governance has unveiled its plans for the “Smart Cities” local government digital transformation project, which is to be financed with approximately 230 million euros from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Deputy Minister Thodoris Livanios have already announced the program concerns some 315 Greek municipalities that have a population of up to 100,000.

The project involves seven pillars – sustainable mobility, energy savings and reducing the energy footprint of municipal buildings, improving services for citizens and businesses, improving quality of life, enhancing local democracy, consultation and transparency, protection from cyber attacks and support of digital infrastructure – and 39 individual actions.

The remaining municipalities, which have over 100,000 inhabitants, will get financing for the corresponding actions from the Recovery and Resilience Fund, amounting to €90 million.

The period of public consultation will last until May 25 and those interested are invited to submit their comments in writing to [email protected]