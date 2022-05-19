ECONOMY

NetJets to sponsor Posidonia lounge

NetJets, the worldwide leader in private aviation, is making its Posidonia debut in style on June 6-10 this summer at the Metropolitan Expo center as the sponsor of a business lounge dedicated exclusively to owners and C-level executives.

The 110-square meter NetJets Business Lounge will be located in Hall 1 of the Metropolitan Expo center and will feature the kind of amenities offered in airport business lounges.

Access will be granted strictly to invitation holders, who will be able to relax, work or network in a private, comfortable and quiet area a stone’s throw away from the hustle and bustle of the busy exhibition floor.

NetJets has been the global leader in private aviation for nearly 60 years and owns and operates the largest, most diverse fleet of private jets, with more than 800 aircraft worldwide and access to 5,000+ airports in 200+ countries and territories.

Owned by Berkshire Hathaway, NetJets offers multiple private travel solutions to experience to suit anyone’s unique travel needs.

