Greeks want quality in their employment

The talent shortage and the “great resignation” wave triggered after the outbreak of the global health crisis are changing conditions in the labor market, too, with almost one in every two Greek workers saying they would rather quit their job if it gets in the way of their personal happiness, according to a Workmonitor survey by Randstad.

About three in five (59%) set personal life as their top priority, above their profession, and 28% said they would sooner be out of work than be unhappy in their job.

It appears a new generation of workers is emerging who are not afraid of leaving their jobs if they fail their criteria.

