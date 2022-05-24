Showcasing innovation at Posidonia 2022

This year’s key theme at the Posidonia shipping fair will probably be sustainability, with a number of companies preparing to showcase their offerings and latest creations combining technology with innovation. Sustainability has long been on the radar of the maritime community, spurred by the desire to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint, and digital technologies can have a pivotal role in helping the sector meet the IMO’s imminent milestone deadlines.

The reduction of maritime emissions is the aim of Posidonia 2022 exhibitor Chord X, which develops and provides innovative solutions that help ship owners and operators reach the industry’s decarbonization goal. The Singapore-based startup focuses on developing solutions that meet regulatory compliance reporting needs.

“As a key supporter of innovation and collaboration, we continuously seek out ways where we can help our customers achieve sustainable shipping,” said Hong Tin Wei, head of Partnerships & Finance. “Shipping is one of the oldest and most influential industries, and Posidonia is the home show of the Greek shipowning community with a legacy as long as the industry itself, and so we feel that our presence there will help bridge the gap between the industry’s past and future.”

Schneider Electric is making its first ever Posidonia appearance this summer where it plans to promote its wide range of energy and automation digital solutions designed to support the shipping industry’s decarbonization drive. Among the company’s products on display will be the Ecostruxure IoT-enabled platform. “The maritime industry will be impacted by fossil fuel price increases as well as by the increased need to reduce its carbon footprint. In this sense, the industry needs energy management solutions based on IoT [internet of things] and our related solution to be displayed at Posidonia has the answers to the industry’s challenges,” said Anastasios Sarris, Channel Sales Business Developer SEE, Secure Power Division. “Posidonia is the perfect exhibition to reach a broader audience and create awareness of our solutions on a larger scale.”

The list of tech startups at Posidonia this year also includes Opsealog, a French company specialized in performance management, SOL-X, a leading behavior-based safety company initially from California and now based in Singapore, and many others.