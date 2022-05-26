China-Greece symposium at Laskaridis Foundation in Piraeus

The Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation is organizing a symposium in English titled “China and Greece: From Ancient Civilizations to Modern Partnership,” which is set to be held in Piraeus on Friday.

The event is taking place on the occasion of the celebration of 50 years of full diplomatic relations between China and Greece, which were established in 1972.

The audience can attend the symposium in person at the Historical Library of the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation (36 Defteras Merarchias, Piraeus), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or follow it online via the Zoom platform at https://bit.ly/3sQpofR.