Posidonia passes Bureau Veritas’ sustainability test

Posidonia Exhibitions, the leading trade fair organizer in Greece, and Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification services, announced on Wednesday they have collaborated for Posidonia 2022 to be certified as Greece’s first sustainable event. With Bureau Veritas’ support, Posidonia 2022 has become the first maritime exhibition to receive the ISO 20121 certification.

ISO 20121 is an international standard providing guidance and best practice to help manage events and control their social, economic, and environmental impact. Bureau Veritas successfully rated Posidonia’s event management based on the ISO 20121 main focus: the balanced approach (and performance) to economic activity, environmental responsibility and social progress.

Lessons derived from the pandemic and the introduction of new sustainability policies and legal requirements were the main drivers behind Posidonia’s commitment to incorporate sustainability aspects in planning the fair.

“The thorough auditing process we underwent under the guidance of Bureau Veritas made us delve deeper into crucial areas of our operations, helped boost our people’s interest in sustainability, and sharpened the team’s focus and attention to detail,” stated Posidonia Managing Director Theodore Vokos.