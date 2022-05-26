GNTO points to tourism’s support during fiscal crisis

Greek National Tourism Organization Secretary-General Dimitris Fragakis analyzed tourism’s substantial role in promoting social cohesion in Greece while speaking at a debate organized by Greek House Davos at the 2022 World Economic Forum.

Among others, Fragakis said that “tourism was what kept the Greek economy on its feet during the long fiscal crisis, coming to account for 25% of GDP and offering jobs to over 750,000 people.”

Despite the huge economic crisis, he noted, by virtue of a very effective government plan, tourism managed to bring in around 15 billion euros in revenues in 2020-21.