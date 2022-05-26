ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Corporate results buoy stock market

ATHEX: Corporate results buoy stock market

The flow of first-quarter corporate results from companies listed on the Greek stock market boosted the benchmark at Athinon Avenue on Thursday, sending it fairly close to the 900-point mark on improved turnover too. With rising stocks outnumbering losers at a three-to-one ratio, the price growth is expected to continue given that positive news is anticipated from the Q1 reports.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 887.32 points, adding 1.60% to Wednesday’s 873.37 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.82%, ending at 2,144.75 points.

The banks index jumped 3.06%, as Eurobank soared 5.15%, Piraeus jumped 3.24%, Alpha climbed 3.16% and National edged up 0.26%. GEK Terna improved 4.21%, ADMIE Holdings advanced 3.93%, Aegean Air rose 2.37%, Titan Cement grew 2.11% and Lamda Development collected 2.01%.

In total 70 stocks posted gains, 23 endured losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 80 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €68.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.46% to close at 68.32 points. 

Stocks
READ MORE
ATHEX: Solid gains for majority of local stocks
STOCKS

ATHEX: Solid gains for majority of local stocks

ATHEX: Moderate gains for bank stocks
STOCKS

ATHEX: Moderate gains for bank stocks

ATHEX: Stock index ends virtually unchanged
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock index ends virtually unchanged

ATHEX: Weekly drop contained to 0.8%
STOCKS

ATHEX: Weekly drop contained to 0.8%

ATHEX: Banks lead stock market lower still
STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks lead stock market lower still

ATHEX: Stocks adrift without sense of direction
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks adrift without sense of direction