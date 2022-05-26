ATHEX: Corporate results buoy stock market

The flow of first-quarter corporate results from companies listed on the Greek stock market boosted the benchmark at Athinon Avenue on Thursday, sending it fairly close to the 900-point mark on improved turnover too. With rising stocks outnumbering losers at a three-to-one ratio, the price growth is expected to continue given that positive news is anticipated from the Q1 reports.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 887.32 points, adding 1.60% to Wednesday’s 873.37 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.82%, ending at 2,144.75 points.

The banks index jumped 3.06%, as Eurobank soared 5.15%, Piraeus jumped 3.24%, Alpha climbed 3.16% and National edged up 0.26%. GEK Terna improved 4.21%, ADMIE Holdings advanced 3.93%, Aegean Air rose 2.37%, Titan Cement grew 2.11% and Lamda Development collected 2.01%.

In total 70 stocks posted gains, 23 endured losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 80 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €68.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.46% to close at 68.32 points.