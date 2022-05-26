Aegean Airlines sees turnover soar in first quarter

Aegean Airlines on Thursday reported a significant increase in its consolidated turnover to 120.8 million euros in the first quarter of 2022, from €44.3 million in the same period last year.

The Greek carrier said its passenger traffic totaled 1.5 million in the first three months of the year, or 74% of the seat capacity in the first quarter of 2019.

Net losses after taxes totaled €38.5 million, while cash reserves amounted to €458.8 million.

Dimitris Gerogiannis, CEO of the airline company, said the group remained steadfast to its investment plan with the delivery of 12 new Airbus 321/320neo aircraft in 2022.