ATHEX: Benchmark closes at 3-week high

The benchmark of the Greek stock market closed the week at its highest point since early May, as traders appeared unfazed by geopolitical tensions and focused instead on corporate results and announcements, as the sudden drop of Public Power Corporation’s stock also revealed. The somewhat calmer European markets also played their part in the growth of local prices and turnover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 891.41 points, adding 0.46% to Thursday’s 887.32 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 3.65%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.45%, ending at 2,154.32 points, and the banks index was up 1.19%.

Sarantis jumped 5.60%, National Bank improved 3.15%, OTE telecom rose 1.39% and Alpha collected 1.37%, while Public Power Corporation parted with 3.29% and Coca-Cola HBC declined 1.58%.

In total 60 stocks posted gains, 36 recorded losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 83.1 million euros, up from Thursday’s €80 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.31% to close at 68.53 points.