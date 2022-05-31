Economy can depend on tourism for its growth, says Kikilias

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Monday highlighted the importance of the tourism product in terms of development, investments and the opportunity for high profits while addressing the 1st International Business and Hospitality Conference organized by Liquid Media and Insider on Monday.

“The tourism product is a dependable investment and will be such in the decades to come. Especially for 2022, tourism – based on all indications – is the main source of income for the state,” Kikilias said, while adding, “As I have said before, what interests us at the Tourism Ministry and in the government as a whole is for the dividend from the success of our tourism product to pass, unmediated, to the average Greek family.”

The minister said there were already measurable results from policies adopted by the government to extend the tourism season, to promote new destinations and boost the flow of tourists from strong markets with high-spending travelers.

Kikilias emphasized investments to upgrade tourism accommodation and to implement major infrastructure projects throughout the country, which were directly linked with the development of the tourism sector.