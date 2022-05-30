ATHEX: Stock index ends up back where it began

After a balanced trading session, the benchmark at Athinon Avenue closed on Monday virtually unchanged, with a dead heat between winners and losers and the majority of stocks seeing their early gains vanish by the bell. Tuesday’s MSCI index rebalancing takes precedence now that first-quarter corporate results have been well absorbed.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 891.80 points, adding just 0.04% to Friday’s 891.41 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.10%, ending at 2,156.42 points, whereas mid-caps contracted 0.69%

The banks index outperformed, rising 1.12%. Eurobank earned 1.96%, National grabbed 1.67% and Piraeus collected 0.86%, just as Piraeus fell 0.86%.

Lamda Development grew 1.42% and GEK Terna climbed 1.41%, as Mytilineos shrank 2.51%, Aegean Airlines conceded 2.30%, Sarantis declined 1.96%, OTE telecom lost 1.55% and Viohalco was down 1.26%.

In total 46 stocks secured gains and as many reported losses, while 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover came to 77.4 million euros, down from Friday’s €83.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 2.50% to 70.24 points.